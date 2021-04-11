UWL’s Upward Bound Program changing high school students’ lives

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW- La Crosse's Upward Bound Program is changing the lives of high school students in the area by helping get them to where they need to be to benefit their future.

Upward Bound is a program that is country-wide and has been around since the 60s and 70s. It has been at UWL since the 90s. Caleb Colon-Rivera, the program assistant at Upward Bound, said it's a program for local high school students to help them prepare for their futures. They serve Monroe and La Crosse counties including Logan, Central, Tomah, Sparta, Brookwood, and Holmen high schools.

"We get them college ready, we help them with tutoring, getting their grades up, basically having a set resume for college once they start the application process," said Colon-Rivera.

The program is grant-based and it focuses on low-income, and academically at risk, and first generation students. It is completely free to all students in it. They even pay students for the work they do.

"We give them a stipend card and more and more work that they do, we add more money to their card. Currently they are able to make up to $80 a month attending tutoring, college visits, and events," said Colon-Rivera.

Upward Bound directors meet with area schools to educate students about the program and then there is an application process. They collect parents information, school grades, and other things before they perform and interview. This program is crucial for many student's futures.

"A lot of the students that we serve don't see college a lot of times as a possibility and with our program we make it a possibility for them. They are able to set their high school career on track and schedule that out so basically they become college ready," said Colon-Rivera. "It helps them raise the stakes for their lives a little bit. They may not have all the tools and know how to get to college and so this way they are able to elevate themselves past their current situation."

For Upward Bound student Aysya McCloud that's exactly why she's part of the program. She said it really helps students accomplish their goals.

"I was kind of sketchy about going to college and I didn't know if I really wanted to go but Upward Bound has really helped me and now I'm actually looking at colleges and I want to go to college now," said McCloud.

McCloud is currently a junior in high school and has been a part of Upward Bound for a couple years now.

"It helps me stay organized and on top of my school work. I've been doing a lot better since I have been in Upward Bound," said McCloud. "You can be yourself in Upward Bound and express how you feel. The students and the staff are very supportive for you."

She explained that even if students may think it's not for them, it's very helpful and it's a great program that she highly recommends.

One thing that is unique about the program is that it gives students from different districts the opportunity to meet each other. Typically they hold tutoring sessions and their summer camp program in person but since the pandemic started they have had to do it virtually which has actually given students the chance to meet each other more.

"Since we do serve so many schools throughout the area, is that all these students are able to meet each other and create that family aspect," said Colon-Rivera. "With the virtual tutoring we have right now, a lot of students are able to meet each other virtually and create friendships that way."

Upward Bound student Nou Txeng Yang said that's his favorite part of the program. He said not only do they focus on help with college but with things going on in your personal life too which is important.

"In Upward Bound we are a family so we're always there to help each other out," said Yang. "When new people join it's like we get another new family member."

This is his first year in the program and he said it's going very well. His favorite part is being able to meet new people.

"It's fun meeting people from different places because you don't normally meet all these other people from other places as you're meeting in the same area," said Yang. "It's nice meeting other people and then you get help from them if you ever need help knowing they will always be there for you."

He explained that his older siblings didn't have the chance to be a part of it so he is going to try to help his younger siblings get into the program when they can as well.

"It feels great to know that I have all these opportunities that my family didn't have because they didn't know about it," said Yang. "I think it's a great opportunity to learn more about college and about the future."

They hold tutoring sessions three times a week and this summer they will actually be able to hold their camp in person.

"The students will be able to come on campus for six weeks. They will be taking classes with UWL professors and teachers while on campus. This year's theme is environmental justice," said Colon-Rivera.

Upward Bound is always recruiting which means students can apply through their school counselors or on their website. From there they will reach out to the schools for students information.

They are also currently hiring teachers and tutors for their summer session. If you are interested you can call them at 608-785-8539.