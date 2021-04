LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viewers celebrated National Pet Day by sending in photos of their furry friends to WXOW News 19.

It was a day to pay special attention to your pets whether they're dogs, cats, horses or kangaroos.

Whatever companions bring you joy, take time and make sur you provide the very best environment: throw away toys that are unsafe, verify vaccinations are up to date and check tags or other ID forms in case your pet gets lost.