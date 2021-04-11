With key deals, Uganda’s nascent oil sector nears maturity

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda, Tanzania and French oil company Total are preparing to sign agreements on building a heated pipeline to carry crude oil from western Uganda to the Indian Ocean coast. Construction of the pipeline, which would be the world’s longest at 897-miles, is expected to begin this year. The agreements set to be signed on Sunday were held up by tax disputes, administrative delays, and the death of Tanzania’s president last month. Despite anxiety over falling crude prices in recent years, hopes have remained high in Uganda over the potential for oil exports to lift the East African country into upper middle-income status by 2040.