Chilly temperatures in the short-term forecast

Blustery Monday

Highs on Monday struggled to reach the upper 40s/low 50s. We saw mostly cloudy skies as well as some rain for some north of I-90. There are numerous scattered showers in the region and they will likely stay few and far between. If you see some rain, it should stay short lived. Temperatures overnight are going to drop to the 30s for all of us thanks to a punch of cold air.

Well Below Average

Tuesday's highs likely won't make it out of the mid 40s. We will see this current storm sit and spin over us through Tuesday. Most of the precipitation is very scattered and broken, but we have to keep a slight chance for a shower or two on Tuesday. It is going to be cold enough for a few snowflakes possibly, especially across Central and Northern Minnesota. All in all, cold and blustery with winds up to 20 mph out of the west on Tuesday.

Slight Improvements

As we head into Wednesday and Thursday we will likely return to the low 50s in the region. It's a very gloomy forecast with plenty of cloud coverage likely into the upcoming weekend. The warmest we will go is now looking like only upper 50s late week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears