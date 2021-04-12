Cooler conditions will have many reaching for the coat this week

Temperatures continue to trend cooler than last week. For much of the week ahead, the low returns to the 30s and highs top out in the 50s. So it will be a week to keep the extra layer and blanket on hand!

Out the door, temperatures are falling into the 40s under early clearing skies. Areas of sunshine will not last with the return of gray skies that could shake out a shower. Showers will be stray and light through the rest of the night. This will not add much to the totals we’ve seen since last Thursday.

As a low pressure centers over the Midwest, winds will be strong. Through Wednesday, winds could gust to 25mph and this will help to usher in cooler weather.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. Morning temperatures could bring frost with near-freezing temperatures, so cover any budding plants! Then highs only top out in the 40s.

Then with a bit of moisture left in this system, rain/snow showers might be picked up tomorrow. With such warm ground, most of the snow will melt on contact or melt before hitting the surface.

On top of temperatures trending cooler this week, it will be hard to find the sunshine. At most, the sunshine will make its appearance for a few hours at a time. But a closed upper-level low will keep the area under the gray clouds into the weekend.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett