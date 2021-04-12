Delta adds a third daily flight between La Crosse and Twin Cities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Frequent flyers at the La Crosse Regional Airport will now have another option when flying to the Twin Cities.

Beginning June 5th, a third daily Delta flight, operated by SkyWest

Airlines, will be added from La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE) to the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

Airport director, Ian Turner says that more options mean easier travel, "It’s just one more amenity that the airport and the community as a whole has to offer to businesses and travelers across the country looking to come here to work or looking to come here for tourism, or any other reason."



This new flight is in addition to the current schedule, which includes two daily Delta flights to MSP and one daily Delta flight to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). The additional Delta flight will depart LSE at approximately 3:55 p.m. with an arrival from MSP scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Note that flight schedules vary and are subject to change.



Service will be provided on CRJ200 aircraft, which is the same aircraft

SkyWest currently operates out of LSE.