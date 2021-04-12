DeSantis attacks YouTube for yanking his pandemic video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is attacking YouTube for its decision to remove from its website a video of a pandemic panel discussion he recently held that it considered disinformation. DeSantis on Monday accused the tech giant of censorship. The video was of a coronavirus discussion the governor organized where his panel criticized lockdowns and some mask wearing as ineffective. The tech giant said the video violated its rules against pandemic disinformation because some panelists contended children should not wear masks. They said the masks were of little benefit to children and could be dangerous. Federal officials say children over 2 should wear masks in public.