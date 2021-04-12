Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for ‘wrestling’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire prosecutors says a former youth center counselor accused of raping one boy and groping another in the 1990s denied the allegations when questioned by police but acknowledged being reprimanded for “wrestling with children.” A judge set bail at $3,000 Monday for 79-year-old Frank Davis, of Hopkinton, one of seven men arrested last week in connection with a broad criminal investigation into the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, in Manchester. A prosecutor says Davis was reprimanded and transferred because of his habit of wrestling with teens. Davis’ attorney says he denies the criminal allegations.