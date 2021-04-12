Here’s the reason why the Patriots jet was at La Crosse’s airport on Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No, the New England Patriots didn't get lost and land at the La Crosse Regional Airport by mistake on Sunday.

We got several questions from viewers wondering what the jet was doing in La Crosse.

A spokesperson for the airport said that instead of football players on the plane, it was soldiers heading out to Ft. McCoy for training.

It turns out that during the off-season, the jet is leased out for charters. In this case, it was to transport soldiers and their gear.