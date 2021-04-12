It’s too soon to plan walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Though COVID-19 vaccine supply meets the demand, it's too early to start walk-in vaccination clinics in the Coulee Region.

Gundersen Health System vaccine expert Dr. Raj Naik and Houston County Public Health and Human Services Director John Pugleasa said supplies for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are balanced with the demand, but not enough for walk-in vaccinations.

Health entities need more of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose-vaccines to make it available for people to receive without scheduling appointments.

"I think what we need is much more supply than demand to get to that point but I don't think it'll necessarily be that far off where that may be a possibility," Dr. Naik said.

"I think if we had more access to Johnson and Johnson at some point we would definitely consider doing walk-in clinics," Pugleasa said. "If you're offered a vaccine regardless of what it is you should take it because there's really no guarantee as to when the next vaccine will be available."

Pugleasa gets calls from people who want to wait for the single dose shot even though the double dose series is available.

"One and done so I think that's potentially attractive to certain individuals.," Pugleasa said. "With that said, the availability of Johnson and Johnson for us in Houston County Public Health has been very minimal."

Despite the J&J shortage, Dr. Naik said the Coulee Region COVID vaccination efforts are going well.

"If we continue on the current trajectory of vaccination by June we're going to look a lot better," he said.

With variants on the rise, Dr. Naik said the vaccine is the best way to minimize hospitalizations and deaths.

"The vaccines that we have cover this strain very very well so there's no significant immune escape," Dr. Naik said.

For more information on how and where to schedule a vaccination appointment visit News 19's vaccine resource page.