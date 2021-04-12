Skip to Content

Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge in the George Floyd murder case has refused a defense request to sequester the jury, the morning after the death of a Black man during a traffic stop triggered unrest in a suburb just outside Minneapolis.

The request came from the attorney for former Officer Derek Chauvin. He argued Monday that the jurors could be influenced by the prospect of what might happen as a result of their verdict.

Judge Peter Cahill said that he will not sequester the jurors until next Monday, when he anticipates closing arguments will begin.

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER
Associated Press

