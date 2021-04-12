La Crosse man arrested in northside Easter morning shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police said they've arrested a man involved in the shooting of another man earlier this month.

On Sunday, April 4, police were called to the area of Rublee and Prospect streets for a reported shooting. Officers found one person there with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the investigation, the department identified a suspect identifed as Julius A. Lloyd, 22, of La Crosse.

On Friday, investigators saw Lloyd get into a vehicle. They soon conducted a traffic stop and identify the driver as Lloyd. One officer was injured when Lloyd resisted arrest.

After his arrest, they found more than $700 cash and 22 baggies of what the department said was consistent with cocaine.

He was then transported to the La Crosse County Jail on charges of Reckless Endangering Safety, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Causing Injury, and Possession of Cocaine with Intent.

Lloyd is awaiting a court appearance.