Lawyer: Pakistani court grants bail to human rights activist

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has granted bail to a civil rights activist and teacher more than two months after he was arrested on charges of terror financing and sedition. That’s according to lawyer Fazal Elahi who said Monday he was preparing the papers for Mohammad Ismail’s release from jail. Ismail’s daughter, Gulalai Ismail, tweeted that her father had been behind the bars for more than two months. Mohammad Ismail was taken into custody in 2019 after authorities accused him, his wife and his daughter of financing terrorists. The family have denied the allegations. Although Mohammad Ismail was later freed, he was again arrested in February.