Leader of Merkel’s party seeks backing in bid for chancellor

1:21 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The new leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party says he’s confident of securing his party’s support to become the center-right candidate for Germany’s next leader, after he and a rival declared their ambitions. The Union bloc aims to decide quickly on its candidate after months of shadow-boxing between Armin Laschet, the head of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union. Laschet and Soeder both officially declared on Sunday that they’re prepared to run, but insisted that they will quickly find a harmonious solution. They didn’t specify how they will do so. The leaderships of the CDU and the CSU are holding separate meetings on Monday.

Associated Press

