Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, sidelined from ‘Idol’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luke Bryan says he’s tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis sidelined him from the season’s first live “American Idol” episode, airing Monday night on ABC. In a tweet, the country star says he tested positive for COVID but is doing well and look forward to being back soon. Paula Abdul was announced as Bryan’s replacement for tonight’s show on ABC, joining Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on the judges’ panel. Abdul was among the original “American Idol” judge when the singing content aired on Fox. “American Idol” is winnowing its field of 16 performers down to the top 12 in the live broadcast.