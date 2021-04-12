Medical Monday: blood donations needed

(WXOW) - The blood supply in the Coulee Region is tight due to the COVD-19 pandemic.

Dr. Wayne Bottner of Gundersen Health System said that Type-O blood shortages put stress on the system. This is often the type of blood used in emergency situations when they don't know a person's blood type.

Bottner added blood from all different types of people is needed to help treat the diverse community we live in.

You do not need to be vaccinated to donate. If you have been recently vaccinated, you need to wait about three days before you can donate.

To learn more about blood donations, visit http://healthinfo.gundersenhealth.org/Wellness/Stress/85,P00084