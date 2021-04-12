Man shot, killed during Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Mourners and protesters gathered in a Minneapolis suburb where a man died after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop and crashing several blocks away. A large law enforcement presence remained in Brooklyn Center early Monday after stores also were broken into. Relatives of 20-year-old Daunte Wright say he was shot by police Sunday afternoon before getting back into his car. Wright crashed and was later pronounced dead. The death comes as nearby Minneapolis is already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted he was praying for Wright’s family “as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement.”