Minnesota Update: Over 25 percent of state now fully vaccinated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health state that more than one-quarter of the state's population is finished getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The figures show 1,420,328 people, or 25.5 percent are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,084,627 people, or 37.5 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Saturday show that 46.1 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 33.2 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 93 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 40.6 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 30 percent have completed the vaccine series. 85.1 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In its Monday update, DHS said there were two new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,959 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,319 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 1,994 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County saw four new cases. Fillmore County reported two new cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 544,046 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 40,001 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 33,771 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 518,658 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 24,000 COVID-19 more tests in Sunday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,626,261. The Department reported that about 3,830,249 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 28,255 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,781 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.