Mother and child seriously hurt in Vernon County crash

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Farge woman and her five-year-old child are seriously hurt in a crash early Sunday morning in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County Communications Center got a 9-1-1 call from Jennifer Melvin, 44, that she'd been in an accident and hit a tree.

The sheriff's office said the call was lost. It took deputies about 17 minutes to find Melvin's vehicle on County P near Lars Hill Road in the Town of Christiana. She told them that she had fallen asleep, lost control, and struck a tree.

Melvin and her five-year-old son were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Westby Fire Department. Both had serious injuries according to the sheriff's office. They were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System. The child was later transported to UW Hospital in Madison due to his injuries.

The sheriff's office said that Melvin was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. The child was in the front passenger seat not secured in a child booster seat.

Both front airbags deployed when the vehicle hit the tree.

According to the sheriff's office, charges of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle with a passenger under the age of 16 will be forwarded to the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.