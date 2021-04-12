Norway charges man over thwarted attacks in London, Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man has been charged in Norway for his alleged role in plans to carry out three extremist attacks in Denmark and in London, and for purportedly spreading Islamic State group propaganda on the internet. Norwegian broadcaster NRK said Monday the 24-year-old man, who wasn’t identified, was part of a group that sought to strike a church in England, possibly St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. But British police thwarted the plot. The man has maintained his innocence. If found guilty, he faces up to 21 years in jail. The trial starts in Oslo on May 18.