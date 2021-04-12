Prince Philip vs Philip of ‘The Crown’: Fact and fiction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip stood loyally behind Queen Elizabeth II, as his character does on Netflix’s “The Crown.” But how closely does the TV character match the real prince, who died Friday at 99? Philip is depicted as a man of action in “The Crown,” and he served with distinction in the navy in World War II. He was also an avid yachtsman and polo player. But the show is off-base in an aspect of his connection with religion. He was enthusiastic about founding a religious institute on the grounds of Windsor Castle, not the skeptic shown in “The Crown.” Prince Philip’s private funeral will be April 17.