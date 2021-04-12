Expert: Chauvin did not take actions of ‘reasonable officer’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors’ case against former Officer Derek Chauvin drew toward a close Monday with tender memories from George Floyd’s younger brother and testimony from a police use-of-force expert who said no “reasonable” officer would have done what Chauvin did.

Seth Stoughton is a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law. He judged Chauvin’s actions against what a reasonable officer in the same situation would have done, and repeatedly found that Chauvin did not meet that test.

He said that includes holding Floyd facedown with a knee across his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds.

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s younger brother, tearfully recalled Floyd's life.