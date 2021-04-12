REPORT: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high school

News app viewers can watch here.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Authorities say multiple people including a police officer have been shot at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville, and the scene has since been secured.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting Monday at Austin-East Magnet High School.

The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims. Police urged people to avoid the area.

Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles outside the school.

KNOXVILLE, TN (WAOW) — Knoxville Tennessee Police are reporting that multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

They made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 3 pm on Monday.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Multiple gunshot victims have been reported, including an officer.