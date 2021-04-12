Rome judge orders arrest of Vatican suspect in London deal

ROME (AP) — A Rome judge has ordered the arrest of an Italian businessman living in London who is a prime suspect in the Vatican’s investigation into the Holy See’s investment in a London real estate venture. The judge said there was an “absolute concrete” risk that Gianluigi Torzi could commit crimes if he isn’t taken into custody. Torzi’s lawyers immediately filed a motion to contest the order before it passes onto Interpol and British police. They noted in a statement that a British judge recently dismantled much of the Vatican’s case against Torzi in a related ruling. Vatican prosecutors have accused Torzi of extorting the Holy See of 15 million euros to turn over ownership of a luxury London building in which the Vatican’s secretariat of state was a majority shareholder.