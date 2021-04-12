Seattle starts season at home against Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle starts the season at home against Minnesota United FC.

The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Seattle averaged 0.9 goals on 2.1 shots on goal per game last season.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall and 4-4-4 on the road during the 2020 season. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago and recorded 38 assists.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Danny Leyva (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.