Senator Baldwin acts on concern about COVID-19 variants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is concerned about the possible effects of the number of COVID-19 variants.

Baldwin spoke on Monday during a La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce forum.

Despite the good news about vaccinations, she says we've watched as cases have risen during recent days.

"...and I believe that this is because of the spread of variants that are easier to spread. We're seeing lower ages in terms of hospitalizations, perhaps in recognition that more of our seniors are vaccinated. And that is why I fought for a provision that made it into the American Rescue Plan related to tracking variantsm," said Senator Baldwin.

As a nation, she says we're tracking less than one percent of positive tests to determine whether the infection is the result of the original virus or one of a number of growing variants.