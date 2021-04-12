Spring Hearings for potential DNR rule changes begins Monday

WISCONSIN (WQOW) – The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is set to begin its Spring Hearings on Monday, giving the public the chance to voice their opinions on a variety of topics relating to the Department of Natural Resources.

Each year, Wisconsin residents can give input on questions from the DNR, as well as resolutions from residents that received positive feedback during last year’s spring hearings, and resolutions put forward by residents of your county this year.

Chair of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, Tony Blattler, said over 500 citizen resolutions have been received for this year’s hearing, up from about 75 last year. These resolutions can be any changes residents want to see in DNR rules, though Blattler pointed out that the Conservation Congress is only an advisory committee to the DNR, meaning the resolutions brought forward by residents can only be changed by the DNR or Wisconsin legislature, even if they receive positive support.

Still, this hearing serves as an opportunity for the Conservation Congress to hear what Wisconsinites want to be changed.

“It gives us an opportunity to gather that information, gives us an opportunity to gather their input, and gives us an opportunity to present information,” Blattler said. “There’s a lot of information that’s presented to the public when we do these hearings.”

The spring hearings begin Monday at 7 p.m. and go until Wednesday at the same time.

Click or tap here to view the virtual spring hearings.