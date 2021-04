La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It was a big day for Central and Logan girls tennis players as they tried to advance to the Sectionals.

Most of the top seeds in Flights 1 and 2 received byes but Logan's Jordi Pasch and Central's Sienna Torgerrud were among the big winners Monday at Green Island Park.

Sectionals will be held in Eau Claire on Thursday.