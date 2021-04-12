UN chief urges wealth tax of those who profited during COVID

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief says the world’s failure to unite on tackling COVID-19 has created wide inequalities. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for urgent action including a wealth tax to help finance the global recovery from the coronavirus. He says latest reports indicate “there has been a $5 trillion surge in the wealth of the world’s richest in the past year” of the pandemic. He urges governments “to consider a solidarity or wealth tax on those who have profited during the pandemic, to reduce extreme inequalities.” Guterres also is calling for urgent action to make vaccines available to everyone, everywhere; to not only help developing countries but middle-income countries in distress.