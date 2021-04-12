US, Philippine forces stage scaled down drills amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — American and Philippines forces have opened one of their most scaled down annual combat exercises in decades due to the pandemic, and organizers said the drills would remain focused on territorial defense, battling terrorism and humanitarian projects. Philippine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said the number of American military personnel joining the 11 days of exercises was trimmed from 3,650 to 225, while only 736 Filipino counterparts would participate out of 4,000 as originally planned. Arevalo said all ground exercises except some live-fire drills were canceled to minimize physical engagement. The annual exercises were canceled last year as the pandemic spread across the world.