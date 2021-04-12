Wisconsin average gas price remains unchanged to month prior

(WAOW) — Although on a weekly basis, gas prices continue to fluxate in Wisconsin, the monthly average remains the same.

According to GasBuddy, prices fell 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, but the average gallon of gas remains the same: $2.73/g.

This price is still $1.40/g higher than this time last year, and the highest price 2014, when the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin was $3.67.

Drivers could find gas prices as cheap as $2.47/g or as expensive as $2.89/g today.

The national average, on the other hand, continues to shrink. It fell 2.1 cents, for an average of 2.85/g (a drop of only one cent). This average is down half a cent from last month, but is 1.02 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made a statement on the “fairly tame” update.