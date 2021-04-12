Wisconsin average gas price remains unchanged to month prior
(WAOW) — Although on a weekly basis, gas prices continue to fluxate in Wisconsin, the monthly average remains the same.
According to GasBuddy, prices fell 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, but the average gallon of gas remains the same: $2.73/g.
This price is still $1.40/g higher than this time last year, and the highest price 2014, when the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin was $3.67.
Drivers could find gas prices as cheap as $2.47/g or as expensive as $2.89/g today.
The national average, on the other hand, continues to shrink. It fell 2.1 cents, for an average of 2.85/g (a drop of only one cent). This average is down half a cent from last month, but is 1.02 cents higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made a statement on the “fairly tame” update.
“It has been a fairly tame last few weeks at the pump for most areas after a particularly active February and March when prices were screaming higher. After surging back then, we’ve seen the price increases fade, and while we haven’t seen much of a decline, prices have been holding near their yearly highs. For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3/gal has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years. Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the Covid situation.”