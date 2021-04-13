Providing Vaccine Equality: Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse to host neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Health System are teaming up to help bring the COVID-19 vaccine to local neighborhoods.

Both organizations will host free neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults 18 years and older on Thursdays in April and May.

These clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine to those with a registered appointment. To sign up for an appointment, call 608-782-3926.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates, locations and hours are as follows:

Thursday, April 15, 2 pm to 6 pm at the Terry Erickson Boys & Girls Club 1331 Clinton Street

Thursday, April 22, 2 pm to 6 pm at the Terry Erickson Boys & Girls Club 1331 Clinton Street

Thursday, April 29, 2 pm to 6 pm at the Amie L. Mathy Boys & Girls Club 811 8th Street South

Thursday, May 6, 2 pm to 6 pm at the Amie L. Mathy Boys & Girls Club 811 8th Street South

The clinics are supported through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health aimed at increasing racial and geographic equity across the state's vaccination programs.

According to a news release from the Mayo Clinic Health System," Current Wisconsin Department of Health data indicates a disparity in vaccination rates amongst these same populations (6.8% black, 10.9 American Indian, 11.3% Asian, 24.1 % white receiving at least one dose), thereby indicating a need to address community vaccination efforts among these high-risk populations."

The vaccination sites look to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to as many individuals in the community as possible.

Dr. Paul Molling, D.O. with Mayo Clinic Health System commented on how the partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse partnership with help to provide the vaccine to community members who may otherwise not receive it. “By collaborating among our diverse set of community organizations we believe that we can make a difference by serving our most at-risk community members and encouraging vaccination among marginalized community groups. We are excited to be partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to offer convenient vaccine clinics in the neighborhoods.”

Jake Erickson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse also remarked on his excitement for the partnership. "We're really proud to partner with Mayo Clinic Health System and the La Crosse School District and County Health Department to help provide this opportunity for families and really tear down any access issues that families may have either getting to a clinic or getting to a site outside their neighborhood."

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse also mentioned how they hope to become a leader in vaccinating kids when the opportunity arises.

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccination clinics, the La Crosse County Health Department will offer childhood vaccination clinics on April 22 and April 29 from 3:30 pm to 6 pm at those same locations. Vaccines available at these clinics include MMR, Tdap and DTaP, HPV, Meningococcal, Hepatitis A and B, Chicken Pox, and Polio.

At all these clinics, mask-wearing and facial distancing will be followed along with other COVID-19 protocols.