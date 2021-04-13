Caleb Grill heading back to Iowa State after season at UNLV

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Caleb Grill will transfer back to Iowa State after playing last season at UNLV for new Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger. Grill signed with Iowa State out of high school and played for the Cyclones as a freshman in 2019-20. He appeared in 29 of 32 games and made two starts. Grill transferred after the season to UNLV. Grill played and started all 27 games for the Runnin’ Rebels last season. He averaged nine points, three rebounds and two assists.