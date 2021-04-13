Can’t shake the chilly temperatures

Cooler Tuesday

Tuesday was likely our coldest day of the week. We only saw temperatures range from the low to mid 40s in the region, with 45 officially I the La Crosse area. That is well below average for this time of year. A mostly cloudy sky stuck around all day, and even a few light snow showers for those closer to the Twin Cities. Winds stayed out of the west from 15 to 25 mph. Overnight lows are going to be cold as I am expecting most of us to drop to the lower 30s and even upper 20s for a few communities.

Slightly Warming Up

Wednesday looks like it could be slightly warmer, but only by a few degrees. I am going 50 for an afternoon high in La Crosse. That is still 8 degrees below average for this time of year. We will likely see thick cloud coverage stick around with the slight chance for a stray afternoon shower. Winds likely stay persistent out of the NW From 10-15 mph. We warm up slight late week with low to mid 50s and then near 60 for the weekend. It's a rather gloomy forecast, but maybe a few peeks of sunshine from time to time. All in all, our temperatures stay around average for the second half of the forecast.