Chris Lane, Jake Owen, Diamond Rio headlining Country Boom

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - We now know some of the acts taking the stage at this year's Country Boom in West Salem.

Early Tuesday morning, organizers of the July 8-10 concert series announced that Chris Lane, Jake Owen, and Diamond Rio are the headline acts.

Diamond Rio headlines the show Thursday, Jake Owen on Friday, and Chris Lane on Saturday.

Other performers include Travis Denning, Angie K, and Trey Lewis on Friday. Hailey Whitters is set for a performance on Saturday.

Details on the times of their performances and other acts is coming soon.

Country Boom is held at Maple Grove Venues outside of West Salem.

Tickets are on sale through the Country Boom Website. You can also find information on camping and the best way to get to and from the show.