City worries about historic building demolitions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The demolition of historic buildings scares senior planner Tim Acklin and motivates him to communicate more with property owners.

"When you start eliminating buildings like this one by one the integrity of this district starts to get lost," Acklin said in reference to the potential demolition of the Jehlen Building on 3rd Street in downtown La Crosse. "At some point, you could run the risk of being de-listed from the National Register if you lose enough of them."

Acklin said the building is set for demolition because it is not up to health codes.

"If it is a threat to health safety and welfare then they don't have to get that permission from the preservation commission," He said. "So this one has also been evaluated as a threat to health."

Across the street, Antiques Center of La Crosse President Kim Calkins said he is worried about what's next for the Jehlen Building.

"Now to find a building that is going to be razed in the historical district to turn into a beer garden is what we understand it…I think La Crosse has enough beer gardens and bars downtown. La Crosse needs shopping," Calkins said. "If the city is saying they need more communication who should generate that communication? The City should."

Acklin agreed and said the city needs to talk with property owners more often before building deteriorate.

"It's very hard to save a building when it gets to this point," Acklin said. ""We also need to hear from them of what can we do more to help."

Acklin saidthe Jehlen Building's property owners applied for a demolition permit and once activated, they need to demolish the building within six months.

People can find other high-risk historical properties on the city's website. The list includes several homes that have architectural or historical value along with the city's Fire Station No. 4 on the list.