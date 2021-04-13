Commonweal Theatre opening 33rd season with “I Love to Eat”

(WXOW) - The Commonweal Theatre Company will open their 33rd season with a comedy, one-man show.

"I Love to Eat," by James Still, centers around the life and happenings of famous TV chef James Beard, leading up and into his 1946 groundbreaking TV show. Philip Muehe will bring to life the iconic chef at the theatre in Lanesboro.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place with a limited audience of 55. Seats will also be assigned. All reservations must be made by calling the box office at 800-657-7025, paid in advance at least 24 hours prior to the performance, and no walk-up tickets will be available at the box office.

The production will also be made available for streaming on April 29th for free.

The first performance takes place on April 17th and shows run until June 27th.

For more information and ticket sales, visit https://commonwealtheatre.org/