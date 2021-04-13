Skip to Content

Defense set to take turn in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death is set to start presenting its case.

It follows 11 days of a prosecution narrative that combined wrenching video with clinical analysis by medical and use-of-force experts to condemn Derek Chauvin’s actions.

Prosecutors called their final witnesses Monday, leaving only some administrative matters before they were expected to rest Tuesday.

Once the defense takes over, Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson is expected to have his own experts testify that it was Floyd’s drug use and bad heart, not Chauvin’s actions, that killed him.

Prosecutors effectively wrapped up their case Monday with tender memories from George Floyd’s younger brother and testimony from a police use-of-force expert.

