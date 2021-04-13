Durant, Nets beat Timberwolves 127-97 in rescheduled game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting in his most productive performance in 2 1/2 months, as the Brooklyn Nets blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-97. Durant played 27 minutes in his third game back from a strained hamstring that kept him out for 23 games. The game was rescheduled from the previous night, in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb. The Timberwolves held a moment of silence before tipoff for 20-year-old Daunte Wright. The Timberwolves played without Karl-Anthony Towns on the one-year anniversary of his mother’s death from COVID-19.