EXPLAINER: Why is ‘excited delirium’ cited at Chauvin trial?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer on trial in George Floyd’s death has revisited the disputed concept of excited delirium. The issue resurfaced Tuesday as the defense takes on one of the biggest issues in the case — whether the force that Derek Chauvin used against Floyd was objectively reasonable given his resistance. One officer at the scene can be heard asking whether the struggling Floyd might be experiencing excited delirium. Nicole Mackenzie, a Minneapolis police officer who trains others, told the jury that new officers are taught how to recognize the signs. But Judge Peter Cahill cautioned jurors that there is no evidence that the veteran Chauvin had the training.