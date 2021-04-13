Global shares mostly gain as China exports rise

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher with hopes growing for a global economic rebound even as coronavirus cases surge in many places. Benchmarks rose in Paris and Frankfurt but Britain’s FTSE 100 edged lower. U.S. futures were little changed. Asian markets were mostly higher, though the Shanghai Composite index fell. China reported its exports rose nearly 31% in March from a year earlier, in line with expectations but weaker than the 60% growth seen in the first two months of the year. Earnings reports, expected soon, may indicate a gradual recovery from the pandemic.