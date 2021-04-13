Gloomy, gray skies keep the cooler weather around

Morning temperatures are in the 40s and 30s bringing back a brisk feel to the air. With the lack of sunshine on deck today, highs will barely climb back into the 40s.

Low pressure continues to spin around the Great Lakes today. This will keep isolated showers in the forecast. This evening will be the best chance for a few showers and depending on temperatures precipitation may become a wintry mix. Little to no accumulation is expected.

As the low spins down the Canada cold air, it will feel much cooler! Winds will stay strong across the region with the potential to gust up to 30 mph into tomorrow.

Cloud cover will try to break apart heading towards Friday. However, passing cloud cover will keep the region on its toes for sunshine. Temperatures will gradually make a climb, back to the 50s. But with no huge change in the pattern, so expect temperatures to stay below average.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett