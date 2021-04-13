Gov. Evers announces $100 million economic recovery investment split between two programs

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — In a media call Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers announced that $100 million in federal funds are going to support businesses and communities statewide.

Previously, Evers announced that $600 million of the $2.5 billion in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan will go towards supporting small business recovery.

“Our top priority continues to be getting these funds out to folks who need it across our state so they can recover and bounce back from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “Many of our state’s downtowns have been hit hard as retailers, restaurants, and other Main Street businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants are intended to get those storefronts filled and get our downtowns humming again.”

Of the total, $50 million is going towards Wisconsin Tomorrow – Mainstreet Bounceback grants. The other $50 million goes to Equitable Recovery program.

According to the Governor’s Office, Mainstreet Bounceback grants provide $10,000 grants to new or existing businesses that move into vacant commercial properties in Wisconsin communities.

The Equitable Recovery program supports community partners, through grants, who are doing work to eliminate disparities and promote equity and inclusion, which will be coordinated by the Department of Administration. The Governor’s Office says the program will invest in economic, educational, health, housing, and environmental initiatives.