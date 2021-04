Beaver Dam, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen's only loss of the season comes in the Sectional semifinals.

They lost a five set match to DeForest 3-2 in the WIAA Div. 1 Sectionals in Beaver Dam.

The set scores were 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-10 in the final set.

Sydney Jahr led Holmen with 13 kills.

Kyla Christnovich had 11 kills as well and Ellie Kline had 30 digs for the Vikings.

Holmen ends their season 12-1.