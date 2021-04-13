How you can spot signs of animal cruelty

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - April is National Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month and you can help spot and prevent animal neglect and cruelty.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, there were 34 animal neglect cases last year and 11 so far this year.

Eau Claire County Humane Officer Elizabeth Berg said she hasn't seen an increase in animal cruelty calls since the pandemic but that doesn't mean it isn't happening.

She said early signs of animal cruelty could include dirty, matted fur and limping.

"The obvious sign [of neglect] is low on weight, underweight. On the other spectrum of that is obesity. It can be just as dangerous for an animal to be overweight, as it is for it to be underweight," Berg said.

Berg said it is important that people who consider adopting pets have the proper knowledge on taking care of animals.

In the La Crosse Area, the Coulee Region Humane Society rescued over 2,000 animals in 2020. You can find more details and statistics about their work here.

For more information about spotting and reporting abuse you can go to the Wisconsin Humane Society website or the Coulee Region Humane Society website.