Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake returns from administrative leave, won’t face discipline

KENOSHA, Wis. (WREX) — The Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting in August, has returned to work and will not face discipline, the department announced Tuesday.

Officer Rusten Sheskey returned from administrative leave on March 31, according to the police department.

The Kenosha Police Department says Sheskey’s shooting of Blake was investigated by an outside agency; has been reviewed by an independent expert as well as the Kenosha County District Attorney.

Police say Sheskey was “found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline,” according to a statement from Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis on Tuesday.

“Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I understand that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, it was the only lawful and appropriate decision to be made,” Miskinis said.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael D. Graveley announced that there will be no criminal charges filed against any of the officers in the Jacob Blake case back in January.