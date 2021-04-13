Local health officials weigh in on Johnson & Johnson vaccine concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health Systems are following national guidance to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now.

The decision comes as six women developed a rare blood clotting complication after receiving the vaccine.

Local health officials say the decision is a result of an abundance of caution, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is studied further. Some experts also say this should not stop people from getting the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, which have proven to be effective.

"This really should restore our confidence and faith in the system," Dr. Raj Naik of Gundersen Health System said. "That it is designed to pick up things that maybe related so we can study it further, and make sure that is safe to give these vaccines as we anticipate."

Dr. Naik went on to say that the likelihood of experiencing a blood clot from the vaccine is actually less than the likelihood of being struck by lightning.

Still, if you have recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, some experts recommend monitoring your symptoms closely.

"If you did receive a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, in the relatively recent past and you have any symptoms of headache or abdominal pain, leg pain, chest pain, shortness of breath," Dr. Arin Morcomb with Mayo Clinic Health System said. "We do advise that you be seen immediately or contact a physician for guidance on that out of an abundance of caution."

Morcomb said all of the women that developed blood clots from the vaccine, did so within the first two weeks.