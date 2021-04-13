Madison activists honor Daunte Wright in vigil they wish they didn’t have to keep having

MADISON (WKOW) -- A crowd of a few dozen held a vigil at the Wisconsin State Capitol Monday night to remember Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

It's the same kind of event they've held several times over the last year -- for George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor and more. The theme Monday: "Tired" -- activists tired of having to wake up and see Black people killed by police and tired of having to march and demonstrate so many times over the last year -- and even before that.

"It is sad because I've heard them all say these things before," said Tatiyana, the first speaker at the vigil Monday. "You know, I've been out here since 2015 for Tony Robinson. So yeah, I've heard it all before."

One by one, people took turns speaking on a megaphone to a crowd of a few dozen. Each told personal stories of the pain they feel too often. They talked about what they have to tell their kids and what their parents told them -- the fear they have of getting killed by police, and how difficult it is to be tired and infuriated over and over again.

"Right after George Floyd was murdered, you saw his death over and over again everywhere," Tatiyana said. "And now we're seeing it over and over again everywhere, and now we're about to be hit with seeing another video of a Black man dying over and over again."

She said white people need to do more -- physically intervene when they see violence or injustice happening. They can't just stand by and watch.

Black Umbrella Global helped to organize the vigil. The group set up at the top of State Street around 11 am, raising awareness of Wright's killing and collecting signatures on several petitions.

One petition was to create a new constitution for the United States that was more equitable, particularly to Black and brown people. The other petition was to fire Matt Kenny -- the Madison Police officer who killed Tony Robinson in 2015. The District Attorney ruled Kenney was justified and would not face charges.

Black Umbrella's goal with the day of activism and the vigil Monday evening was to remember the people killed and fight so more won't be.

"There is a lot of other people that have been killed since George Floyd and before that," said organizer Shy Smith. "It's just always sad and it's hurtful and it's kind of crazy that we've gotten so desensitized to that pain and that hurt."