March and rally for essential immigrant workers

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A group of marchers and a symbolic torch made their way across the Cass Street bridge Tuesday afternoon. The destination, Riverside Park for a rally focused on essential immigrant workers.

Organizers said that it's time for these workers to be recognized as well as their being able to find a legal path to citizenship.

"When we talk about heroes during this pandemic, immigrant essential workers are not treated as heroes, they are treated as if they were invisible," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Executive Director of Voces de la Frontera. "This is to give visibility to the essential workers."

Neumann-Oritz added that three out of four of the essential immigrant workers have been on the frontlines in jobs such as food service, construction, cleaning and agriculture.

Event organizers say it's a broken immigration system that has gone on for years. The continuing contribution of the workers shows their importance in the U.S. workforce. In Wisconsin the essential immigrant workforce plays a major part in the dairy industry.

"I don't think this is a partisan issue. This is an issue where we just need to stand together with members of our community who are doing essential work and recognize their contributions, give them the dignity they deserve," Neumann-Ortiz said.

Today's event is part of a statewide caravan. The torch and rally is part of "March to Victory Relay Across America". The final destination is a group arriving in Washington D.C. on May 1st. The plan is a gathering of several immigration rights groups all seeking reform.