Mayo Clinic Health System changing COVID-19 vaccinations, testing at Sparta campus

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System is making some changes in response to COVID-19 at their Sparta campus.

MCHS said they're increasing vaccination availability and decreasing the amount of testing for the virus as demand shifts.

They're offering vaccination appointments from noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Anyone 18 and older can schedule an appointment through Mayo's Patient Online Services. For those without online access, patients can call 608-392-7400 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 testing is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon-4 p.m. Patients looking for a test need to call the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 for pre-screening. Non-Mayo patients can call that phone number to request a screening and get registered into the Mayo system. Patients will be informed of what to do if there is a positive test for COVID-19.

More information is available through MCHS's COVID-19 website.